CSFB Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$11.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cormark upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.
Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.07. 299,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,410. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -70.09. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.11.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
