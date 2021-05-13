CSFB Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$11.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cormark upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.07. 299,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,410. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -70.09. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.11.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.