Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Issues Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,769. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.32.

CPIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

