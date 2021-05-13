Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,772. Cummins has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 44.1% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.