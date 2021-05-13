CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CURI. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 35,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

