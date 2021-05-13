Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $13.88. Curis shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 59,661 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

