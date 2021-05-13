Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 663 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

