Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,370 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.13. 5,754,102 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.

