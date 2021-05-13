Curtis Advisory Group LLC Takes $564,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 169,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $121,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $547.22. 160,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,685. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.95 and a 200-day moving average of $546.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

