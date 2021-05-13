Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.14.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.