CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

