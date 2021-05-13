CWM Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

