CWM Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCU opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. The company had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 302.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

