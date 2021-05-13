CWM Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 119.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 432,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.7% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

CHRW stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

