CWM Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $24,232,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after buying an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,521,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,777,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNI opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

