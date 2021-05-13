CWM Advisors LLC Takes $409,000 Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 125.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.