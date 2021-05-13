Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,302 shares of company stock valued at $23,323,276 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

