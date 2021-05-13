Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,345. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $34.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $622.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

