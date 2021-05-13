Cwm LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 124,653 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

