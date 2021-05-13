Cwm LLC Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.14 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,577.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,379,293 shares of company stock valued at $89,073,437. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

