Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 1,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

