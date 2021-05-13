Cyclone Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $21.93 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and $55,426.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1,951.57 or 0.03872692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000857 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00142407 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,237 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

