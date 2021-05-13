CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4,233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 39.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -261.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

