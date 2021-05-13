DABANKING Market Capitalization Tops $102,386.89 (DAB)

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. DABANKING has a total market capitalization of $102,386.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DABANKING has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One DABANKING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00086929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.37 or 0.01214568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00115537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061471 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DAB is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

