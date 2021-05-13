Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 453 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $369.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.08 and a 12 month high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

