Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,053 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $290,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,202,000 after purchasing an additional 103,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

American International Group stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

