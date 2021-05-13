Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

Shares of URI stock opened at $329.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.48 and its 200 day moving average is $269.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.26 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.