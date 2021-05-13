Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

