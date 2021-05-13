Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 5,170,289 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

