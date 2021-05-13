Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cigna by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.48. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

