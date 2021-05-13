Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,058 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $274.02 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.