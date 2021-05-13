Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $253.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,575. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

