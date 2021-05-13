Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 86.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after acquiring an additional 67,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after buying an additional 195,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.79. 2,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.83 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

