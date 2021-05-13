Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.05. 478,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,859. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

