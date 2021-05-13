Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,602. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

