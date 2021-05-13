Daniel J. Gerritzen Sells 4,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $252,120.00.

KIDS stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

