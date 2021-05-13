DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,157.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 111.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $4,157.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00087194 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00086983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.08 or 0.01150745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00115442 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,353,509,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

