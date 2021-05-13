Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.74 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 53,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,859,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

DQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

