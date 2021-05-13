Databroker 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,566.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $3,566.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.19 or 0.01109516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00068459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00111441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

