Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,560.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $15,436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,668,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $4,097,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,331,000 after buying an additional 252,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Datadog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 238,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.