Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.51 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.84 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,560.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.61.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

