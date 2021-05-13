David C. Merritt Sells 1,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $681.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $645.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $704.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

