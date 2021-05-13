David E. Blackford Sells 551 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. 1,335,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

