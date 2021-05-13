David Loasby Sells 573 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

David Loasby decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.56 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

