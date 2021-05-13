David Loasby Sells 705 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

David Loasby decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

