David Portnoy Acquires 1,657 Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy acquired 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $14,415.90.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, David Portnoy bought 11,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

CCEL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 2,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.29. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

