Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.53.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $128.92 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,761,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

