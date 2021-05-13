DeepBrain Chain 1-Day Volume Hits $2.81 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $47.67 million and $2.81 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.27 or 0.00614813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00086441 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00237018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

