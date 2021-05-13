Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 117.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.78. 22,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,539. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

