DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

