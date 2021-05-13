DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,036 shares of company stock worth $3,005,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

